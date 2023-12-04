COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a cyclist on the east side of the city Sunday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m. an adult riding a bicycle on East Livingston Avenue, just past the Browning Avenue intersection in Eastmoor, was struck by a dark colored vehicle, which was traveling westbound. The driver reportedly fled the scene, continuing west on E. Livingston Ave.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

The Accident Investigation Unit has opened a case into the hit-skip crash and asks that anyone with information to call the AIU at 614-645-4767.