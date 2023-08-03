COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a northeast Columbus CVS store before fleeing through the pharmacy’s drive-thru window on Wednesday.

The man was caught on surveillance video entering the CVS in the 2900 block of Stelzer Road at 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday when he jumped over the counter and began making demands with a steak knife, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A pharmacy employee opened the register and the man emptied the contents into a bag.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The suspect was then seen exiting through the pharmacy’s drive-thru window and running on top of a customer’s car rooftop, police said.

Authorities describe the suspect as about 120 to 140 pounds and 5 feet 6 inches tall. Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4665.