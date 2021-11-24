COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Family is important; love is important; gathering also is important — and undeniably stressful. So here are a few tips from OhioGuidestone, a group of therapists in Berea.

Focus on family traditions – family traditions bring meaning to celebrations and foster special bonds. Acknowledge that holidays can be difficult – often holidays are a reminder of a loss, financial pressures, or high expectations. Find one or two things that you are grateful for– practicing gratitude and reflecting on things you are grateful for increases positive feelings. Have a safety plan if there is a history of problems– gatherings can be difficult if there are unresolved injuries, rivalries, conflicts, etc. Get out of those situations and identify a coping skill or strategy. Talking to a trusted friend, taking a walk, singing, dancing, or journaling.

One coping strategy at Thanksgiving — healthy or not — will be the cell phone. According to a report by Unwind Media, most people plan to use their phone at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year. The report said 6 in 10 admit to using their phone to avoid certain family members during the holidays.

The report also said that 91% of people instinctively turn to their phones out of boredom — even while socializing.