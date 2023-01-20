COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new American steakhouse is ready to serve up rib eyes and fresh filets to Easton Town Center patrons.

Opening Monday on Brighton Rose Way is CUT 132, a restaurant that touts modern spins on classic cuts and a refreshing assortment of cocktails and wines. It’s the most recent brainchild of Thompson Hospitality, the largest minority-owned food serving management company in the U.S. with a wide-ranging portfolio of restaurants across the country.

CUT 132’s menu, curated by Executive Chef and and Ohio native Michael DeHaven, offers a wide variety of flavors and boasts high-quality ingredients – including cuts of the world-renowned (and accordingly pricey) wagyu beef. Among the classic drinks, its cocktail menu also features a sprinkling of curious combinations with even more curious names, including “Yoga School Dropout” and “I Choose Violence.”

The Lavender Haze cocktail with gin, lavender syrup, bubbly wine, citrus and a mint garnish. (Courtesy Photo/Thompson Hospitality)

The Prescription for Peach, a peach lemon drop martini with Haku Japanese vodka and gold lemon.

CUT 132’s cut and smoked Old Fashioned. (Courtesy Photo/Thompson Hospitality)

For guests who don’t love steak, there are finely-crafted alternatives, from Chilean sea bass to half a rotisserie chicken with honeyed brussels sprouts or a selection of sautéed wild mushrooms.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to open this brand new concept in Columbus, a city we’ve been excited about for some time,” Warren Thompson, founder and president of Thompson Hospitality, said in a statement. “Its diverse and professional community, reputation as a dining destination, and proximity to Ohio State University made the Easton neighborhood a no-brainer for CUT 132, where we’re looking to give locals and visitors alike an over-the-top, unforgettable experience.”

Reservations can be made online on CUT 132’s website. You can view their menu here.

Near the bar at CUT 132. (Courtesy Photo/Thompson Hospitality)

CUT 132’s dining room. (Courtesy Photo/Thompson Hospitality)