COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who stole a gun while at a gas station.

The suspect went around 9:50 p.m. Aug. 24 into a gas station in the 600 block of East Hudson Street, the Columbus Division of Police said. The suspect was standing in line at the counter when he reached into the pocket of the person in front of him. A security camera caught photos of him reaching in and stealing a handgun from the customer in front of him.

The suspect then ran away from the gas station. Police are asking anyone with information about the man’s identity to call 614-645-2090.