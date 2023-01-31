COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coffee fanatics can soon find a Cup O’ Joe at two locations in Columbus.

The Clintonville coffee shop on North High Street is poised to open a storefront Downtown this week, making it the second Cup O’ Joe location in the city, according to Amy Warner, the company’s director of operations. Its menu will boast gourmet coffee, desserts and pastries.

Locally owned and operated by Stauf’s Coffee Roasters founder Mark Swanson, the new Cup O’ Joe location will sit on the ground level of the Vera on Broad, an eight-story, 100-unit apartment building at 366 E. Broad St.

Though the apartment will not accommodate new residents until April, renters will be able to access Cup O’ Joe inside the Vera on Broad Street’s lobby without ever leaving the building, according to the apartment’s website.

Cup O’ Joe is slated to open Wednesday, according to Patrick Blattner, senior property manager for the Vera on Broad’s owners Legacy Management Services.