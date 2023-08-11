COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The cookie shop taking the internet — and country — is bringing its doughy, extravagant baked goods to Ohio State University’s campus.

Crumbl opened its newest Ohio store across the Olentangy River from Ohio State on July 28. The Utah-based shop that rose to internet stardom for its ever-rotating cast of freshly baked cookies has 10 locations around central Ohio, including in Delaware, Dublin, Easton and Polaris.

The shop cycles through six flavors each week, according to its website. Current options range from the class chocolate chip to an aptly-named Buckeye Brownie cookie, featuring a dollop of peanut butter and melted chocolate.

In addition to picking up cookies in-store, customers can order Crumbl for delivery, catering and shipping — including a subscription service.

Crumbl Cookies is located at 1759 Olentangy River Road, near Staples in Lennox Town Center. It’s open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday.