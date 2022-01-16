COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information on a 2020 homicide that resulted in the death of Giant’e Adaway for its “Crime of the Week.”

On October 28, 2020, patrol officers responded to a shooting in northeast Columbus and were told at the scene that Adaway was transported to the hospital by a resident of a complex on Enclave Blvd.

Adaway died as a result of his injuries on October 31, 2020.

No suspect has been named at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.