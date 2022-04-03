COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in identifying a suspect of a Valentine’s Day shooting on N. High St.

According to police, officers went to the 2400 block of N. High St. at 11:14 p.m. on Feb. 14 on a report of a shooting.

CPD state that a 24-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the back and was later transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

A witness said that someone fired a shot from an older model Lincoln LS driving by as he walked out of a bar on N. High St. called Dick’s Den, according to Columbus Police.

A photo of the suspect vehicle (which can be seen at the top of this article) shows damage on the driver’s side doors.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.