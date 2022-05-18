COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man accused of felonious assault for “Wanted Wednesday.”

Omar A. Jones, 39, is wanted as a suspect in a felonious assault Jan. 3 in the 1400 block of South Hamilton Road.

Police warn Jones is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to Jones’ arrest.

Anyone with information may call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.

Omar A. Jones