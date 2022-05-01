COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are focusing on a 2005 homicide in South Linden for its “Crime of the Week” where no suspect has been charged.

Police say that 29-year-old Tyrun Hill died on May 1, 2005 when he was caught in a shootout between rival gangs, Short North Posse and D Block, in South Linden.

Family members of Hill are looking for information on this case where no suspect has been charged after 17 years.

Columbus Police’s Cold Case Homicide Unit is still investigating.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.