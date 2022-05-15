COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for information regarding the 2021 shooting death of Kaylian Redd, 20, in northeast Columbus for its “Crime of the Week”.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:42 a.m. on July 29, officers were called to the 1400 block of N. Cassady Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Redd suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Airport Drive and N. Cassady Avenue. He was pronounced dead at 1:56am.

Before Redd was shot, he was attending a birthday party at a hotel nearby and left to look for a friend. He was last seen leaving the Turkey Hill gas station on N. Cassady Ave.

Police say someone in a dark colored SUV followed him as he left the gas station and fired several shots at him.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.