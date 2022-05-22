COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in an investigation of an east Columbus shooting in May 2021 for its “Crime of the Week.”

On May 27, 2021, Columbus Police officers went to the 3600 block of East Livingston Avenue and found a woman who had been shot 14 times, per the release

Police say the female victim recovered after being transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Surveillance video released shows the suspect vehicle, a late-2000s white Toyota Camry with a large hole in the rear passenger door. The surveillance video can be seen in the video player below.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.