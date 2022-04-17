COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help to discover new information in the 2020 shooting death of James Johnson for its “Crime of the Week.”

Police say that Johnson was shot at the Sunoco gas station on the 2200 block of Sullivant Ave. and was found by police at a United Dairy Farmers on Hague Ave.

According to the release, Johnson was transported to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police state that two male suspects left the Sunoco with a female driver in a Pontiac Montana minivan.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.

Below is a surveillance photo of the suspects car.