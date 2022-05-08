COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for the public’s help in investigating the 2014 shooting death of Keith Marsh for its “Crime of the Week.”

According to police, officers went to the 200 block of Mayfair Blvd. on May 8, 2014 where a witness told them they saw Marsh shot while he was outside smoking a cigarette.

Columbus Police found Marsh collapsed on the kitchen floor of his apartment where a medic pronounced him dead, per police.

The release states Marsh was able to walk back to his apartment after he was shot.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.