COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in identifying a suspect from a January shooting at an east Columbus store.

According to the release, a shooting took place around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 28 at New Bottle Cap Beverage on E. Livingston Ave.

The suspect is said to have shot a male employee who was closing up the store for the night, per the release.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.

Below are surveillance photos released.