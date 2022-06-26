Timothy Walsh, 25, was shot and killed on Dec. 14, 2021 at a gas station in southeast Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are asking for community help in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week” where a 25-year-old man was shot and killed in southeast Columbus.

Police say Timothy Walsh pulled in to the United Dairy Farmer’s gas station at the 2600 block of Noe Bixby Road on Dec. 14, 2021 just after 9:00 p.m.

At the gas pump, Walsh was sitting in his truck when a red/maroon car pulled up next to him. Shortly after, a front seat passenger in the car shot Walsh multiple times, resulting in his death, per police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.