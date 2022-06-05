COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in the investigation into a homicide that occurred in 2020 in south Columbus for its “Crime of the Week.”

On July 26, 2020, 21-year-old Dalan Wellman was outside the patio area at Story Lounge near E. 5th Avenue and Joyce Avenue when he was shot in the head, according to police.

Police say Wellman was taken to Grant Medical Center by Columbus Fire medics where he was pronounced dead.

According to Crime Stoppers media release, multiple details have been discovered regarding four suspects through further investigation.

The release reads:

Further investigation revealed the four suspects were inside the bar at one point and exited through the front door at approximately 2:06 a.m. All four suspects walk west across Joyce Avenue to the parking lot of K&M Tires where they approach a dark or black four door sedan that is parked on the lot. This vehicle was identified as being a 2012 Ford Fusion. All four suspects enter the vehicle which pulls off of the parking lot onto Joyce Avenue at the intersection of East 5th Avenue. The vehicle turns left traveling in an east bound direction passing the Story Lounge. The vehicle is seen with the occupants firing off multiple firearms in the air and at the bar patio area. Several rounds enter into the outside patio area where multiple people were gathered. One bullet struck the victim, Dalan Wellman, in the head and another bullet struck a different victim in the arm. Both victims were transported to Grant Medical Center and Mr. Wellman did not survive his injuries.

Surveillance photo collage of possible suspects released by CPD in June 2021

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.