COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for information in a 2010 homicide case for its “Midweek Special.”

Per the release, William Byrdsong was at the Lollipops West after-hours club on May 23, 2010 when an altercation took place between two male patrons.

Both men were asked to leave but one returned and fired a handgun multiple times into the club, according to the release.

The release states Byrdsong was shot and died from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.