COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a cold case that involves a murder that took place in 2012.

On March 20, 2012, at 11:17 p.m., Columbus police were called to Nationwide Children’s Hospital on reports of a shooting victim. Officers arrived at the hospital, where witnesses told them the shooting occurred in front of a home in the 800 block of Forest Street in the Southern Orchards neighborhood, southeast of Downtown.

Carlos Hardiman Jr., 19 at the time, was transported to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:43 a.m. on March 21.

Hardiman’s mother, Anita Akins, was among several who were part of a support group on Mother’s Day in 2021. The group, Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, which has more than 2,400 members on its Facebook page, spoke out for change toward violence happening in Columbus.

Columbus police are investigating the murder of Carolos Hardiman Jr., who died 11 years ago. (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org to email your tip.