COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for information into a December 2021 homicide for its “Crime of the Week.”

On Dec. 27, 2021, Preston Bell was walking in the 1100 block of Shady Lane Rd. in east Columbus when he was shot in the chest by an unknown suspect. Bell died as a result.

This homicide was the 199th in Columbus for 2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.