COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.”

The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus.

Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, Lee A. Mardis Jr.

CPD reports that Mardis Jr. was pronounced dead at 9:00 p.m. after lifesaving attempts from medics.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on a possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.