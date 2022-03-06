COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for help in a 2021 homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.”

The homicide occurred on Feb. 24, 2021 in east Columbus at around 3:30 a.m. at an Eagle Fuels gas station on E. Livingston Ave.

Police report that Marsean Kato and a friend were pumping gas at the station when a dark colored SUV pulled onto the lot and people inside started shooting at them.

Kato was shot and later died at a hospital, according to police.

There is no information on whether one or more people allegedly shot at Kato and his friend from inside the SUV.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on a possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.