COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a Columbus man who went missing 16 years ago is offering nearly $5,000 for information leading to his location and return.

Andrew G. Chapman (Photo Courtesy/Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Andrew G. Chapman, who was 32 years old when he was last seen in November 2006, was living in the Hilltop neighborhood at the time of his disappearance, according to a news release from Central Ohio Crime Stoppers. Chapman’s sister raised a $4,520 reward for any tips about his location and return.

Now 48 years old, Chapman was reported missing shortly after failing to appear in court, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Chapman is 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or by visiting its website. All tips are anonymous.