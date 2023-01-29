COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for the suspect who shot and killed a 62-year-old South Linden man in his car eight months ago.

Lawrence Smith III. (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. on May 29, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Smith was found inside his newly bought black 2005 Jaguar XJR, and detectives believe he was robbed and in a car crash before the shooting.

EMS responded to the scene to provide treatment, but Smith was pronounced dead at 7:11am, according to police. The victim’s death marked the 52nd Columbus homicide in 2022.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 614-461-8477 or by visiting its website. All tips are anonymous.