COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for information in two car robberies that occurred in January that police believe are related.

Dublin police say on Jan 23., a suspect broke into a Honda dealership on the 6700 block of Sawmill Rd and stole a car that was getting repairs.

Inside the truck of the Honda was belongings of the victim’s terminally ill mother that included keys to her house, according to police.

Columbus police reported the mother’s silver Audi A5 was stolen from her garage a few days after the Honda was stolen.

Detectives from both Dublin and Columbus police believe the thefts are related.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.