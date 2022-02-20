COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information into a homicide that took place on Aug. 1, 2021 in east Columbus.

The victim of this homicide was Martin Hall who was found outside his residence in the 400 block of S. Hampton Rd. with a gunshot wound at around 10:15 p.m.

Hall was outside with friends that evening when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple bullets towards the group.

After being transported to a local hospital in critical condition, Hall was pronounced dead a short time later.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on a possible suspect or on the event that night that could have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.