COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus cricket community is mourning after 24-year-old Saiesh Veera was shot and killed on Thursday while working as a clerk at a Shell gas station in Franklinton.

Veera came to the U.S. for school and he was set to graduate with his master’s degree in 10 days, social media posts said. Members of the cricket club called Veera brilliant at the game.

Friends said he was planning to quit his job in the coming weeks due to safety concerns. Columbus Police are searching for the man in connection to this shooting, asking anyone with information to call them right away.

“We would like to identify the individual that was involved in that shooting, and I’m confident we will,” said Assistant Chief Gregory Bodker. “If you’ve seen that photograph, it’s a very good photograph. I’m confident we will identify that individual. I would urge that individual if you happen to see this turn yourself in so that you don’t have an arrest warrant for murder you will as soon as we identify you.”

Friends and family are currently fundraising to be able to send Veera’s body back to India to be with his family.