COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters are on scene of an apartment building where a two-alarm fire has been reported.

The fire was first reported just before 10 a.m., Tuesday, in the 2100 block of River Run Trace.

After arriving on scene, firefighters requested additional units and the callout was elevated to a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters say there are no injuries at this time, but crews continue to work to extinguish flames.

