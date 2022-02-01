COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Road crews and power crews are getting ready for the next round of winter weather that is headed toward central Ohio.

“We’ve been watching the weather reports since Sunday on this,” said Dave Callahan, the emergency preparedness manager for AEP Ohio.

Callahan said AEP Ohio crews have been getting their vehicles ready and making sure they have ice cleats for their shoes along with all of the equipment they would need during an ice event.

AEP Ohio has about 40 service centers in 66 counties.

“As we see the storm develop, some of us will get impacted and others probably won’t,” Callahan said. “That’s kind of the way ice storms work, and so we’ll move people when we need to.”

Mark Owen, a spokesperson for South Central Power Company, said their crews are also preparing for the storm.

“This is something we do every day of the year — always try to be prepared for whatever might be headed our way, but when we see a forecast like this one, we do take extra steps, and we just try to make sure that we have everything in place to operate as smoothly as possible,” he said.

Owen said crews are on standby and ready to work shifts so they can restore power 24 hours a day. He said outside resources can be utilized as well in the event of a large-scale outage.

Road crews are preparing for the storm too.

According to Brooke Ebersole, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation, crews spent Tuesday making sure their trucks are ready to go, and they will do the same Wednesday. Crews will also begin working 12-hour shifts on Wednesday.

ODOT’s crews are not pretreating the roads with brine because rain forecasted to precede any snow or ice would wash that away.

“Because we are expecting this storm to move in as rain — the Wednesday temperatures are still expected to be well above freezing — it doesn’t make a lot of sense for us to pretreat with brine because that rain moves in, washes off all of that brine that we put on,” Ebersole said.

For information on how to report a power outage to AEP Ohio, click here. Details on reporting an outage to South Central Power Company can be found here.