COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency crews were called to put out a fire out in downtown Columbus Tuesday afternoon after a commercial utility vault underground caught flames, per the Columbus Division of Fire.

Columbus Fire Chief Jeff Geitter said flames were shooting out of an underground commercial utility vault and went partially into a parking garage.

The fire was called as a two-alarm out of an abundance of caution due to how close the vault is to multiple buildings in downtown, per Geitter. No injures have been reported at this time.

Chief Geitter says crews will still be in the area near Elm and Wall Streets for around an hour.

The Columbus Division of Power stated that the fire in the parking garage near Elm and Wall Streets has caused power outages in the area, including at the federal courthouse.

No further information is know at this time. NBC4 will update when more details become available.