COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A gentleman’s club in northeast Columbus plagued by violence has fire crews on scene overnight Wednesday.

Columbus Fire crews were sent to The Doll House, located on 1680 Karl Court, after reports that there was a fire at the building at around 4:15 a.m. Fire officials on scene told NBC4 when they arrived, they saw heavy flames and smoke on the roof and the back of the building.

While the club was closed at the time, two owners were at the building of the time the fire started. One was outside the building when the fire began and the other was inside the building. Fire officials did not confirm if the owner that was inside sustained any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The club was put under scrutiny by the Columbus City Attorney’s Office after a fatal shooting in January where three others were injured and a Sep. 2022 shooting in which five people were injured. In Feb., the city attorney’s office filed a lawsuit against The Doll House and asked to have it shut down due to an influx of crime, citing 50 incident reports since Jan. 2021.