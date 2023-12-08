COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 20,000 soccer fans will be inside Lower.com Field for the 2023 MLS Cup Final and the voice they’ll hear over the speakers is of a long time Columbus Crew fan.

Josh Poland has been the public address (PA) announcer for the Crew for 11 years. This MLS Cup will be the third one he’s in the booth for.

“It’s really hard to put into words what this opportunity is like. A lot of people in my profession don’t have the opportunity to work a championship game and I’m fortunate enough to have three opportunities in my 11 years as PA announcer,” Poland said. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity, I’m excited, I’m excited for our team, I’m excited for the fans.”

Poland was the PA announcer the last time the Crew hosted the cup in 2020. Due to the pandemic, there was an extremely limited number of fans in the stands. Poland said he’s excited it’ll be much different this time around.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity but really I’m more excited for the fans,” Poland said. “They’re the reason we’re here. We wouldn’t be talking about MLS Cup in Columbus if it weren’t for our fans. They saved the crew and many of them didn’t have the chance to be in the stadium in 2020 because of the pandemic.”

Poland has been a Crew fan for decades. He was a ball kid for the team in its first season. He said he’s a fan in the booth too and uses that energy to get the stadium going.

“When I’m on the microphone, I’m a fan so I’m treating the game like I’m in [the] stadium watching with my best buds, you know so I’m yelling in my booth, I’m yelling on the microphone, and that’s the approach I take and I love it,” Poland said. “We are the black and gold. LAFC likes to say they’re black and gold but we are the black and gold and I’m going to be announcing this game for the true black and gold.”