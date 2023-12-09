COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lower.com Field was the place to be Saturday in Columbus as the Columbus Crew secured the win becoming 2023 MLS Cup champions.

“We are a soccer town, I don’t care what anybody says. We are a soccer town,” fan Ethan Cash said.

You could feel the excitement throughout the entire game, but once they won, fans were running out of the stadium chanting “Go Crew!” and waving their black and gold flags around.

“When I saw that we got those two goals, I was thinking, ‘We totally won this,’” said fan Carter Gill. “I knew before I even got there, I knew we were going to win.”

“Once we got that 2-0 lead, we knew that, that was like the worst lead to come back from and we were like, ‘This is ours,’” said Annie Gill.

Fans knew that this was going to be a tough game, but they never doubted the Columbus Crew.

“From the first half to the second half, they dominated the field,” Cash said. “There’s no doubt that Columbus is a soccer town. LA is not a soccer town, soccer lives in Ohio.”

And now that the Crew is the champs, fans said they’re looking forward to next season and another MLS Cup win.

“It’s been fantastic to watch them all season. It’s been amazing to watch this team grow and as a team and improve where they needed to,” said fan Joe Fahey.

Another fan, Keith Gill said, “They got a lot of players that are returning so we expect another great season. We’re gonna come win or lose, we’ve been coming since the late 90s and we are loyal Crew fans.”

It was a great day to be a Columbus Crew fan.