COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Remember those book fairs as a kid? Walking around, looking for that perfect book that caught your eye, and that feeling of excitement you had when you found it.

Students at Mifflin Middle School are getting that feeling every day, thanks to a creative teacher, who is passionate about connecting kids with books.

It’s all found at James and Noble Booksellers.

“This is not a library. This is a bookstore. You have to have money. So, in a library you can get the books loaned to you,” said Rashaun James, instructional coach, and English teacher. “But [here], you have to have money. You have to buy the books here.”

The money? “Star Bucks”, given for reasons like good grades or behavior. Big spenders can even get a credit card. Sixth grader Jorden Reed works as a cashier at the store.

“[Students] get money and then they find their book. We got some buy one, get one free (offers). We have some discounts and stuff. And then they just get a book and then they come to me and buy it,” said Reed.

James came up with the concept. And the idea behind this is simple: helping young people discover the joy of reading.

“Giving the kids these books, it makes them so happy. And I want the narrative that kids don’t like to read to literally end,” said James.

“It wants to make kids read more by inspiring them and building the vocabulary,” said seventh grader Kalin Madison. “And showing them perspective in different worlds and how other people live.”

And it’s working. The store is one of the most popular places for students in school, and it’s not because of the free coffee.

“They do like to read. They may not like to read the book that you picked or gave them the book that you like. But when they see themselves in these books, they do want to read them. They do pick them, and they love them,” said James.