COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on Interstate 70 near Buckeye Lake restricted traffic on Thursday in both directions, causing a heavy delay in the area.

The left lanes on I-70 east beyond State Route 158 and on I-70 west beyond State Route 37 were both restricted due to a crash involving a commercial truck, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Drivers traveling eastbound were told to expect a 10-minute delay, while those traveling westbound to expect a 12-minute delay.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

View the latest traffic information here. View traffic cameras on I-70 here.