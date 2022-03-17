COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Morse Road has reopened after a crash left one person dead Thursday, Columbus police said.

The victim died about 2:50 p.m. Thursday after being transported to Mount Carmel East, according to Columbus police.

As a result of the crash, sections of Morse Road were closed but have since been reopened, according to police.

Police temporarily closed Morse Road from I-270 to Appian Way, between Easton and Gahanna, as well as southbound and northbound ramps from I-270 leading to Morse Road.