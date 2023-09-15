COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been transported to a local hospital after a crash closed Interstate 670 in north Columbus on Friday afternoon, causing significant traffic delays in the area.

The crash involving an unknown number of cars on I-670 left all eastbound lanes closed from Neil Avenue to US-33/SR-315 South as of 5 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Initially, traffic was still flowing in one lane while the remaining three had been blocked off.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Authorities responded to the crash at 4:17 p.m. and took two people to Grant Medical Center. One was listed in critical condition while the other was in unknown condition, dispatchers said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. View the latest traffic information here. View traffic cameras on I-670 here.