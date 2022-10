COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash knocked out power for approximately 3,000 AEP customers in the Northeast neighborhood of Columbus Sunday.

According to Columbus police, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. near Geraldine Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

According to AEP’s online outage map, power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m. to the 3,077 affected customers.

Police said the driver was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.