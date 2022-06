COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-71 northbound in south Columbus Wednesday morning.

The crash was first reported at about 2:50 a.m. in the area of I-71NB and S.R. 104. Police say it involved a semi-truck and another vehicle.

One person has been pronounced dead.

I-71NB was closed while police investigated but has since reopened.