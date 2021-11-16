UPDATE: ODOT reports the roadway has reopened.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A crash involving a Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus has closed a portion of SR-161.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the crash has closed SR-161 eastbound near Hamilton Road.
Columbus police said the bus is leaking fluids onto the roadway and crews are working to clean up the area. A second vehicle was involved in the crash, which happened at approximately 5 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
No further details are available at this time.