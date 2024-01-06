COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck crash in downtown Columbus has resulted in a major roadway being closed for several days.

According to Columbus police, Interstate 70 West and South 4th Street will be closed for several days after the semi-truck hit a bridge at I-70 and South 4th Street. The crash happened at approximately 4:44 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the crash “caused significant structural damage to at least one beam supporting the deck of the bridge.”

Detours around the location are:

I-70 West traffic will be detoured to Interstate 71 North, then to Interstate 670 West, returning to I-70 West.

Interstate 71 South traffic will be detoured to I-70 East to Interstate 270 South, then back to I-71.

High Street or South Grant Avenue will be the detours for 4th Street.

I-70 East is not affected by the closure, police said.

Damage to the 4th Street overpass of I-70 on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ODOT)

Crews work to repair a bridge at I-70 and South 4th Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (NBC4)

Crews work to repair a bridge at I-70 and South 4th Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (NBC4)

Crews work to repair a bridge at I-70 and South 4th Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (NBC4)

There is no word on when the repair work will be finished or what led to the crash. Columbus police said there were no injuries reported.

