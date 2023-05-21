COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on Interstate 70 near Columbus’ McKinley Avenue Corridor briefly shut down at least one lane of traffic and created a potential hazard for other drivers, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

An ODOT highway camera showed a crash on I-70 east of Wilson Road, with emergency crews on scene. At least one lane of traffic was blocked off, with cars in other lanes driving slowly as a result. At least one ambulance and a fire engine were spotted at the scene before a tow truck arrived to remove a wrecked car.

ODOT warned of a “dangerous slowdown” on the stretch of I-70 leading up to the crash, with cars moving at 19 miles per hour compared to normal speeds of 60 mph in the area.

Details on the number of vehicles involved in the crash, as well as the condition of the drivers or any passengers, were not available as of 1:45 p.m. Crews had cleared the scene by 2 p.m.