COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on Interstate 71 north of Polaris Fashion Place is causing traffic delays in the area.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

An incident on Interstate 71 North at Bale Kenyon Road near Lewis Center is causing a 10-minute traffic delay as one lane is closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Live surveillance video shows one vehicle stuck in the median as authorities are directing traffic into the right three lanes.

