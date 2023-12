COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All lanes of Interstate 70 on the east side of Columbus are closed after an accident injured at least one person Monday evening.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), all lanes of I-70 East at Interstate 270 are closed.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition, Columbus police said. The crash was reported at just after 6 p.m.

The cause of the crash is not known.