COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 270 westbound is closed due to a fatal crash in the northwestern part of Columbus Monday afternoon.

Officials responded to a call of a car fire and crash at the Sawmill Road exit off of I-270 West outside of Dublin at approximately 2:51 p.m. Monday.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-270 westbound is closed at State Route 315; this includes the ramps onto I-270 West from SR-315.

Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed that one person died in the crash. A second person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash, or when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.