COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Thursday afternoon crash on Interstate 71 in north Columbus has hospitalized one person and blocked an exit lane, causing a traffic delay in the area.

The right shoulder and exit is blocked on I-71 North beyond 17th Avenue due to a disabled car, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. One person was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. View the latest traffic information here. View traffic cameras on I-71 here.