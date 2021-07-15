CPD: woman shoots boyfriend, refuses to drop gun

Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested after police says she shot her boyfriend then refused to put her gun down when medics arrived to treat him.

Columbus police were called to an apartment on the 300 block of S. Chase Avenue on reports of a shooting around 12:49 a.m. Thursday.

They say they found the victim, 28-year old Kenneth Elliott III suffering from a gunshot wound.

Elliott had been shot by his live-in girlfriend, then ran to a next door neighbor’s apartment where he collapsed, according to police.

Police say responding officers had to help the victim to the medic on scene because the suspect refused to put down her gun.

Arrested and charged with felonious assault was 25-year old Lanisha A. Carter.

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

