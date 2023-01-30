COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning.

Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 block of N. Powell Circle when they heard shots fired outside their bedroom window, the victim told police.

After realizing they had been hit in their right leg, the victim was transported to Mount Carmel in stable condition. Nine spent castings and three bullet fragments were recovered from the scene. Authorities said there were no witnesses to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.