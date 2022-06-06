COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a car theft in North Linden where they say two women broke into a car using a screwdriver and then proceeded to steal it.

CPD state the two suspects broke into the car on May 30 at 5:30pm on the 2600 block of Grasmere Ave.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2091 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

As of May 23, CPD said they had received 2,940 reports of stolen vehicles this year, nearly 650 more then reported on the same day last year.

Surveillance images from a security camera can be seen below.